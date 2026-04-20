Alphonso Davies News: Assists Sunday
Davies scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 win over VfB Stuttgart.
Davies earned his first leage start since Feb 21, playing 62 minutes while also recording and assist during the win Sunday, earning another Bundesliga title to his resume. It has been a tough season for the Canadian, dealing with long term injuries to see him appear just 11 times in league play this season, starting just five times with a goal and two assists.
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