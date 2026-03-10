Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies News: Bench option midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Davies (hamstring) is among the substitutes for Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Atalanta.

Davies has been inactive for a couple of weeks and may only be used for a few minutes in this match, serving as an alternative to Konrad Laimer at left-back. The Canadian international will look to play a bigger role in subsequent contests, in which case he would be a reliable two-way asset with plenty of attacking upside.

Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alphonso Davies See More
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
127 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 23, 2024
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
April 30, 2024