Alphonso Davies News: Bench option midweek
Davies (hamstring) is among the substitutes for Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Atalanta.
Davies has been inactive for a couple of weeks and may only be used for a few minutes in this match, serving as an alternative to Konrad Laimer at left-back. The Canadian international will look to play a bigger role in subsequent contests, in which case he would be a reliable two-way asset with plenty of attacking upside.
