Alphonso Davies News: Makes bench Saturday

Davies (hamstring) makes the matchday squad for Saturday's final preseason friendly against Leipzig, the club posted.

Davies made just 13 Bundesliga appearances last season, contributing one goal and three assists, in a campaign disrupted by his recovery from a torn ACL suffered on international duty. He also aggravated a hamstring injury shortly before Canada's World Cup round of 16 match against Morocco, ultimately not risking it and missing the match entirely, and his inclusion here now sets up a real test for the left back spot given the competition he faces from summer signing Nathaniel Brown.