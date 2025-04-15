Altay Bayindir News: Falters in Premier League debut

Bayindir recorded two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 loss against Newcastle United.

Bayindir made two saves and three clearances Sunday but conceded four goals as Manchester United fell 4-1 to Newcastle United. The Red Devils' opted for rotation at the keeper position Sunday after Andre Onana made two blunders in a midweek Europa League fixture. This season, across the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League, Bayindir has made 17 saves and seven clearances conceding six goals and recording one clean sheet over four appearances (four starts). If Bayindir remains the manager's preference between the sticks, his next Premier League action would come Sunday when Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford.