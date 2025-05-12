Altay Bayindir News: Two saves in 2-0 defeat
Bayindir had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss against West Ham United.
Bayindir played in his third Premier League game of the season and has conceded 10 goals across the three. He made two saves in the match, making it seven in the three matches. He may play in the final Premier League games of the season, as Andre Onana will be the first choice for the Europa League final.
