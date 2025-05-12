Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Altay Bayindir headshot

Altay Bayindir News: Two saves in 2-0 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Bayindir had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss against West Ham United.

Bayindir played in his third Premier League game of the season and has conceded 10 goals across the three. He made two saves in the match, making it seven in the three matches. He may play in the final Premier League games of the season, as Andre Onana will be the first choice for the Europa League final.

Altay Bayindir
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now