Alvaro Angulo Injury: Set for absence with knee sprain

Angulo could miss a few weeks of league play due to a sprained right knee, according to ESPN.

Angulo is likely to remain sidelined for 3-4 weeks, which is not the worst news after fears of a more serious injury. He's the squad's undisputed starting left-back and had not missed a Liga MX match since Jan. 18, making his absence a significant problem in the back line. Offseason signing Cristian Calderon will look to get a few opportunities while the Colombian works on his recovery.