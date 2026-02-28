Alvaro Angulo News: Registers most crosses
Angulo had two shots (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-1 draw against Club Tijuana.
Angulo registered the joint most crosses in the game and also contributed defensively with three tackles, three clearances and an interception. He has now accumulated 13 clearances, seven tackles and five interceptions across the last four games and also netted a brace against Monterrey last week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now