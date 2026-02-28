Alvaro Angulo headshot

Alvaro Angulo News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Angulo had two shots (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-1 draw against Club Tijuana.

Angulo registered the joint most crosses in the game and also contributed defensively with three tackles, three clearances and an interception. He has now accumulated 13 clearances, seven tackles and five interceptions across the last four games and also netted a brace against Monterrey last week.

