Alvaro Angulo News: Scores brace vs. Rayados

Angulo scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Monterrey.

Despite being a defender, Angulo was the undisputed star for Pumas since he netted both goals. The first one was a composed finish following a cross from Rodrigo Lopez, and the second was a rebound from very close range. Angulo is not expected to find the back of the net every time, but he's a player who has decent offensive value from his defensive role due to his constant forward runs.