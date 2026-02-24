Alvaro Angulo headshot

Alvaro Angulo News: Scores brace vs. Rayados

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Angulo scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Monterrey.

Despite being a defender, Angulo was the undisputed star for Pumas since he netted both goals. The first one was a composed finish following a cross from Rodrigo Lopez, and the second was a rebound from very close range. Angulo is not expected to find the back of the net every time, but he's a player who has decent offensive value from his defensive role due to his constant forward runs.

Alvaro Angulo
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now