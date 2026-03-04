Alvaro Angulo News: Scores in loss to Toluca

Angulo scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat versus Toluca.

Angulo took advantage of a great opportunity when he received the ball inside the box following a set play in the 63rd minute of this match. He has now scored three goals in as many games while tallying eight shots (five on goal), seven crosses (none accurate) and 11 clearances during that period. Having toned down the aggressive tackles that earned him suspensions in the past, Angulo has become a consistent two-way contributor, fulfilling his potential as one of the most offensive-minded full-backs in the competition.