Alvaro Angulo News: Two crosses against America

Angulo recorded one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win over América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Angulo was relatively quiet from the flank in March, with each of his last three appearances including less than that many crosses. Still, Saturday was the only time among said three games in which he attempted multiple crosses. Angulo has 83 crosses (22 accurate) across 26 appearances this season.