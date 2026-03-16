Alvaro Carreras Injury: Back in squad list

Carreras (calf) is back available for Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League, the club posted.

Carreras missed the last three games with a calf injury but recovered in time to be available for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Manchester City. The left-back is back on the squad list and could step straight back into the starting XI against the Citizens with Fran Garcia still out of favor under new coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Ferland Mendy (hamstring) sidelined again.