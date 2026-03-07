Alvaro Carreras Injury: Doubtful against Manchester City

Carreras suffered a calf knock during the clash against Getafe and is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Manchester City, according to Sergio Lopez from Diario AS.

Carreras is still dealing with the calf knock he picked up against Getafe and remains a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Manchester City, though the staff remains optimistic about his chances of being available. If he ends up missing the clash with the Citizens and cannot recover in time, coach Alvaro Arbeloa has several options to turn to. Eduardo Camavinga (teeth) could step in if he's fit after his issues, while Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy are also in the mix as possible solutions at left-back.