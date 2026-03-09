Alvaro Carreras Injury: Set to miss one week

Carreras has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right calf and will be out nearly one week, meaning he will miss the first leg against Manchester City in the Champions League, the club announced.

Carreras will be out for about a week due to a muscle injury in his right calf and will miss the first leg of the Champions League clash against Manchester City. The full-back hopes to return for the second leg and will be evaluated day to day to monitor his progress. Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia are the main candidates to start in his absence.