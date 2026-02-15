Alvaro Carreras News: Assists in Saturday's win

Carreras assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Carreras set up Federico Valverde's goal in the 31st minute Saturday, his second assist of the season and his first since Dec. 3. He created two chances in the match and has now recorded a goal contribution in back-to-back matches. He was active on the defensive end as well, recording one tackle, one interception, one clearance and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.