Alvaro Carreras News: On bench Tuesday
Carreras (calf) is on the bench for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City.
Carreras is back in the squad as an option to replace Fran Garcia at left-back. In case he sees minutes, Carreras will make his first appearance since March 2, although he may not be too reliable until he regains a starting spot. Prior to the issue, he scored one goal and one assist over his last six games played.
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