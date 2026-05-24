Alvaro Carreras News: Provides assist in season finale

Carreras assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Athletic.

Carreras set up Kylian Mbappe's 51st minute goal, bursting down the left flank before firing a pinpoint pass that Mbappe tucked into the far corner to restore Real Madrid's two-goal cushion. He also put in a solid shift defensively all game, offering steady cover on the left side that freed up the Frenchman to push higher up the pitch with confidence, and he was widely viewed as delivering his strongest performance in months. Carreras closes out his first La Liga season with three assists and two goals across 28 appearances (26 starts), fully locking down the left-back role at Real Madrid after a strong first-half surge in the campaign.