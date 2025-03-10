Alvaro Carreras News: Set for another suspension

Carreras is suspended for Tuesday's match against Barcelona due to yellow card accumulation.

Carreras is set to serve his second suspension of the UCL season Tuesday, as he has now accumulated five yellow cards in the competition this campaign. This will be a major loss for the club, as he has started in all but one match, with the one match being missed due to suspension. That said, this will force a change, with Alexander Bah as a possible replacement at left-back.