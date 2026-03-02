Alvaro Carreras News: Set for suspension

Carreras will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Carreras picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga and is ruled out for Friday's showdown against Celta Vigo due to suspension. The left-back has been a regular fixture in the Merengues' back line all season, so his absence creates a real gap in the starting XI and forces a tactical adjustment on the flank. Fran Garcia is the frontrunner to step in, though Ferland Mendy or Eduardo Camavinga (teeth) if fit are also firmly in the mix to get the nod at left-back.