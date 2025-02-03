Alvaro Djalo Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Djalo (ankle) exited Sunday's 2-2 draw against Betis with an injury and underwent tests on Monday morning. He is dealing with a bilateral sprain in his right ankle and is awaiting additional tests, the club announced.

Djalo will be sidelined for an undetermined period as further tests on his ankle are pending. This should not affect the starting lineup as Djalo has been a bench option for Bilbao this season.