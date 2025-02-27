Fantasy Soccer
Alvaro Djalo headshot

Alvaro Djalo Injury: Yet to resume training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Djalo (ankle) has yet to resume training and has no timetable to return to action, according to Onda Vasca Deportes Bizkaia.

Djalo hasn't been able to train throughout the week, and he won't be ready to face Atletico Madrid, as he hasn't trained since suffering the injury against Real Betis at the beginning of the month. Djalo's next chance to play will come against either AS Roma or Mallorca, on March 6 or March 9, respectively.

