Alvaro Fernandez News: Four shots as a defender

Alvaro Fernandez had four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Alvaro Fernandez took four shots and attempted two crosses as he helped his side in an attacking sense. Defensively he found things tricky despite keeping a clean sheet. He failed to win either of his two tackles and conceded three fouls. This led to his fourth yellow card of his eight Champions League matches.