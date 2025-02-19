Alvaro Fernandez News: Provides assist to qualify

Fernandez assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-3 draw versus Monaco.

Fernandez provided the assist for Orkun Kokcu's late goal, which proved to be the qualifying goal for Benfica. The Spanish left-back delivered a solid performance on his left flank, registering his second assist of the campaign. He also created two chances and was solid defensively, matching a season high with three tackles. He will look to contribute further in the next round after helping his team qualify.