Fidalgo contributed on the left flank in an unusual formation without a natural winger Saturday. Unfortunately for the midfielder, he was unable to finish the game due to a blow, and was replaced by Allan Saint-Maximin. With the Eagles eliminated from the Apertura tournament, Fidalgo will have plenty of time to work on his physical issues, especially in his knee, which have bothered him recently. His most relevant numbers in the Liga MX season were his lone goal and averages of 54.2 accurate passes, 1.3 tackles and 1.2 chances created per game.