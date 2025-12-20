Fidalgo left his last game due to a knock, but it doesn't seem like it will be enough to sideline him. On the contrary, the winter break could significantly help the midfielder, who played through knee pain at the end of 2025. He has long been one of the league's top passers, but in recent months he has struggled to contribute to the score sheet, netting just one goal across 18 matches. He's currently a primary option in the contention with Erick Sanchez, Alexis Gutierrez and Jonathan dos Santos.