Fidalgo was fully fit as expected to face Xolos after taking advantage of the offseason period to leave some physical problems behind. The midfielder played his usual role as a ball distributor, leading his team with 66 accurate passes. However, he's still lacking a decisive touch to be reliable for direct contributions, having scored just one goal and failed to assist in league play since August. He should enjoy consistent playing time if he avoids injuries in the future, and he'll now form an interesting central midfield partnership with Rodrigo Dourado.