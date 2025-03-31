Alvaro Fidalgo News: Assists opener Saturday

Fidalgo assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Tigres UANL.

Fidalgo set up the opening goal of Saturday's match as he assisted Brian Rodriguez's strike in the 32nd minute. It marked his eight goal contributions (five goals and three assists) in his last 10 appearances. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won two tackles, intercepted two passes, blocked two shots and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action.