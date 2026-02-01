Fidalgo will bolster the Beticos' midfield and should be an option for the remainder of the La Liga campaign. The 28-year-old ball distributor emerged as a product of Real Madrid's youth academy and later spent five years in Mexico, where he won three league titles with the Azulcremas. He's capable of operating as a playmaker, providing an alternative to Pablo Fornals in the No. 10 role, but recently he was used more as a holding midfielder in his previous club, so he could also enter the rotation with Marc Roca and Nelson Deossa.