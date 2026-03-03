Alvaro Fidalgo headshot

Alvaro Fidalgo News: First career La Liga goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Fidalgo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Sevilla.

Fidalgo's first half finish Sunday marked his first career La Liga goal in Real Betis's 2-2 draw with Sevilla. In addition to his goal, the midfielder broke up play with three tackles (one won), one interception and three clearances across his 70 minute shift. In four appearances (four starts) since joining Real Betis from Club America, Fidalgo has created two chances, made two interceptions and nine clearances.

Alvaro Fidalgo
Betis
More Stats & News
