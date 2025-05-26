Alvaro Fidalgo News: Fruitless passing effort in loss

Fidalgo registered one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Toluca.

Fidalgo was the main contributor to the visitors' 63 percent possession but didn't go much further than that in the second leg against Toluca. The defeat marked the end of a solid overall campaign for the midfielder, who tallied nine goals and three assists over 24 matches played considering all competitions. He played the full 90 minutes in most clashes, operating primarily in a central role and sometimes on the left flank, and delivering a few corner kicks per game.