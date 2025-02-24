Fantasy Soccer
Alvaro Fidalgo News: Nets in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Fidalgo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Pumas UNAM.

Fidalgo doubled the lead in the 48th minute, assisted by Kevin Alvarez. Fidalgo completed more than 40 passes and also made two tackles for second game in a row. He has contributed to five goals in seven appearances this campaign.

