Alvaro Fidalgo headshot

Alvaro Fidalgo News: Nets two goals in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Fidalgo scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 loss against Club Necaxa.

Fidalgo was America's standout performer by a wide margin Friday, as he found the back of the net twice, but his spectacular solo effort wasn't enough to mount a comeback. The Spanish playmaker has three goals and one assist in four Clausura appearances.

Alvaro Fidalgo
América
