Alvaro Fidalgo News: Nets two goals in defeat

Fidalgo scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 loss against Club Necaxa.

Fidalgo was America's standout performer by a wide margin Friday, as he found the back of the net twice, but his spectacular solo effort wasn't enough to mount a comeback. The Spanish playmaker has three goals and one assist in four Clausura appearances.