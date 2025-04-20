Alvaro Fidalgo News: Records brace in victory

Fidalgo scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 5-0 win over Mazatlan.

Fidalgo scored a rare header off Alejandro Zendejas' cross during the 13th minute of this game. The Spaniard later doubled his tally with a well-placed shot from outside the box in the 58th minute. He also took corner kicks from the left flank in the absence of Diego Valdes (groin) and Brian Rodriguez (groin). The goals increased Fidalgo's Clausura total to seven, adding to his three assists to make this the best of his nine Liga MX campaigns in terms of offensive output.