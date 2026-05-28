Alvaro Fidalgo News: Representing Mexico in World Cup

Fidalgo will look to earn starts at the international level as one of the top ball distributors on Mexico's World Cup roster.

Fidalgo is poised to make his World Cup debut with Mexico after spending most of his professional development in the country and becoming a naturalized citizen in 2026. The box-to-box midfielder, now with Spanish club Real Betis, cooled off late in the campaign following a strong start to the year, but he remains a candidate for regular minutes in the international event. His fantasy value projects as fairly balanced, with his passing quality helping him get involved in playmaking and possession sequences. During his recent club action, he scored one goal in 13 games played (10 starts) across all competitions.