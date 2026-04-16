Alvaro Garcia Injury: Leaves with issue in loss

Garcia subbed off due to a physical problem during Thursday's UEFA Conference League quarterfinals duel versus AEK Athens.

Garcia could be dealing with a muscular injury that would leave his team without its first-choice left winger of the last four contests across domestic and European competitions. If such situation is confirmed, there will be a chance for either Pedro Diaz or Pacha Espino to take his place going forward. The attacker, who has provided two assists over his last four starts, will hope to be back as a starter before the end of the season.