Alvaro Garcia Injury: Left out as precaution

Garcia (undisclosed) was left out of the squad for Saturday's clash against Valencia as a precaution after playing through discomfort in recent fixtures, but should be an option for Sunday's clash against Villarreal.

Garcia had been pushing through physical issues in recent matches and the coaching staff decided not to take any risks with the winger against Valencia rather than aggravating the problem. His return for Saturday's fixture against Villarreal is the clear target. Francisco Perez is set for a larger role if the forward can't make the call.