Alvaro Garcia Injury: Out for time being

Garcia (hamstring) is out for the time being, according to manager Inigo Perez. "We lose Alvaro, I hope not much."

Garcia was questionable heading into Thursday's contest but will ultimately miss out, with his hamstring injury too much to play through. This is a major development as they await a return date, as he is a starter, having started in their past two games while earning nine goal contributions in 31 appearances (22 starts) this season. The main hope is likely to have him back for Conference League play as they push for the final, facing Strasbourg on April 30 in the semifinal first leg, unlikely to push him to play until that contest.