Alvaro Garcia Injury: Questionable to face Espanyol

Garcia (hamstring) did not train with the team Monday and is a doubt for Thursday's clash against Espanyol after picking up discomfort during the Conference League tie against AEK Athens, according to La Grada.

Garcia had been forced off during the AEK clash and his absence from Monday's team training session raises fresh concerns over his availability for the Espanyol fixture. The left winger has been Rayo's first-choice option on that flank across the last four outings in domestic and European competition, contributing one assist and one secondary assist in that span, making his potential absence a real blow for manager Inigo Perez's already stretched squad. Pedro Diaz or Pacha Espino are the most likely candidates to step in if Garcia cannot be cleared, with Rayo dealing with a significant accumulation of injury and suspension concerns heading into Thursday's clash.