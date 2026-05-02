Alvaro Garcia Injury: Racing to be fit for Strasbourg

Garcia (groin) is back working on the pitch and is pushing hard to be available for Thursday's Conference League semifinal second leg against Strasbourg, according to coach Inigo Perez, per Union Rayo. "Alvaro is on the field, he's doing work to keep progressing. Thursday is already here, it's tight, but Alvaro is advancing very quickly in the final stages of his muscular injuries. All help is necessary and hopefully he can be there."

Garcia had been handed a three-week timeline after suffering a left adductor tear in Athens, and his rapid progression in the final stages of his recovery is an encouraging sign that the target of being available for the second leg remains realistic. The winger has been one of Rayo's most important attacking contributors this season with nine goal contributions across 31 appearances, and getting him back for what could be a decisive European night would be a massive boost for coach Inigo Perez's side as they look to reach the Conference League final.