Alvaro Garcia Injury: Trains, could be option

Garcia (groin) is questionable for Thursday's match against Strasbourg after training Wednesday, according to manager Inigo Perez, per Sergio Rodriguez of Marca. "Alvaro is going right, we'll see how he is. Today's training is good for us so that they can say if they are or not."

Garcia is trending in the right direction as he tries to return for the second leg of their Conference League semifinal, with the midfielder able to train Wednesday. This could lead to his return, although it appears he will still need some testing, set for a late fitness test ahead of the contest. He has recorded six goal contributions in his 10 appearances in the Conference League this season, so the club will be hoping to have him as an option, even if for limited minutes.