Alvaro Garcia Injury: Unlikely to feature Sunday

Garcia (undisclosed) is unlikely to be available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal after continuing to manage discomfort that has prevented him from training fully, according to coach Inigo Perez, per Union Rayo. "Alvaro is not participating because he has discomfort that doesn't allow him to be at 100 percent."

Garcia had been left out of last Saturday's squad against Valencia as a precaution, and the continued physical issues suggest he will unlikely be available for Sunday's clash against the yellow submarine. Francisco Perez is expected to take on a larger role in the front line if Garcia cannot be cleared in time before the kickoff.