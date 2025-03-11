Alvaro Garcia News: Assists in road loss

Garcia assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Garcia created Pedro Diaz's goal in the 47th minute with his fourth assist in the campaign, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The forward also led Rayo Vallecano with a season-high five shots during the match. He created the most chances for his side as well.