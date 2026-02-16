Alvaro Garcia News: Assists off bench

Garcia assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Garcia came off the bench after seven straight starts and assisted the third goal during his 26-minute cameo. It was his third assist in the last five appearances after managing just one in the first 18 league games of the season. During his last seven starts, he has managed 11 shots and created 19 chances with at least one in each game. However, his place in the starting lineup for upcoming games is now in danger after his replacement in the game, Fran Perez, found the net.