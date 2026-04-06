Alvaro Garcia News: Credited with assist in win

Garcia assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Elche.

Garcia was credited with the assist on the winning goal scored by Randy Nteka. The coveted winger has been a regular starter for Rayo Vallecano all season long, and his creativity has been on full display of late. Since the beginning of February, Garcia has one goal, three assists, 15 shots and 11 chances created over his last nine outings.