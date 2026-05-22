Alvaro Garcia News: Fit for season finale

Garcia (undisclosed) has returned to normal training and is available for Saturday's season finale against Alaves, according to coach Inigo Perez, per Union Rayo Live. "Alvaro has trained normally and will be available."

Garcia had been managing discomfort that kept him out of the Villarreal fixture, but his return to full collective training is a clean bill of health heading into the final fixture of Rayo's season. The winger should push to regain his starting role against Alaves after Francisco Perez had been covering in his absence during the recent spell on the sidelines.