Alvaro Garcia headshot

Alvaro Garcia News: Inks extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Garcia has signed an extension with Rayo Vallecano, according to his club.

Garcia is not planning to leave Rayo anytime soon, as the attacker just signed an extension until 2028. This comes in a season where he has seen a slight drop in minutes, only starting in 14 of his 21 appearances compared to the 30 starts in 32 appearances last season. However, he is still producing goal contributions, with five this season, only two off of his 2023/24 total.

Alvaro Garcia
Rayo Vallecano
