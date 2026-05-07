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Alvaro Garcia News: Makes bench in Conference semis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Garcia (groin) is on the bench for Thursday's Conference League semifinal against Strasbourg.

Garcia won't be an option to start, but he recovered quickly enough to be on the bench in case the team needs fresh legs in the final third down the stretch. Garcia should also be available for the final run of the Liga campaign, where he has four goals and five assists across 31 appearances (22 starts).

Alvaro Garcia
Rayo Vallecano
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