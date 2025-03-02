Fantasy Soccer
Alvaro Garcia

Alvaro Garcia News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Garcia assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.

Garcia saw an assist in Saturday's draw, finding Andrei Ratiu in the 55th minute of the match. This does mark his third assist of the season, now brining him to six goal contributions. He also registered three shots, three chances created and four crosses in his 90 minutes of play.

Alvaro Garcia
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
