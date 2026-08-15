Alvaro Garcia News: Scores in loss in opener
Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.
Garcia scored Rayo's first goal of the 2026/27 season in the first half after taking advantage of a huge defensive mistake that left him all alone in front of goal. Garcia isn't much of a goalscoring threat, but he's expected to play a key role for Rayo's attacking line as long as he stays healthy.
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