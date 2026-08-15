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Alvaro Garcia News: Scores in loss in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Garcia scored Rayo's first goal of the 2026/27 season in the first half after taking advantage of a huge defensive mistake that left him all alone in front of goal. Garcia isn't much of a goalscoring threat, but he's expected to play a key role for Rayo's attacking line as long as he stays healthy.

Alvaro Garcia
Rayo Vallecano
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