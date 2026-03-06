Alvaro Garcia News: Scores one
Garcia scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Oviedo.
Garcia recorded a goal on four shots during the 3-0 win over Oviedo on Wednesday. He's recorded a goal with two assists in the last eight appearances (six starts), creating 11 chances with.21 crosses.
