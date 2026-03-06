Alvaro Garcia headshot

Alvaro Garcia News: Scores one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Garcia scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Oviedo.

Garcia recorded a goal on four shots during the 3-0 win over Oviedo on Wednesday. He's recorded a goal with two assists in the last eight appearances (six starts), creating 11 chances with.21 crosses.

Alvaro Garcia
Rayo Vallecano
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvaro Garcia See More
