Alvaro Garcia News: Scores winning goal

Garcia tallied the winning goal in Rayo Vallecano's 1-0 victory over Valladolid Friday.

Garcia was busy, logging five shots (two on target) and eight crosses in the win. Though he only created two chances, his goal picked up three crucial points for Rayo Vallecano. The side gets a nice break before a tough test against Barcelona in two weeks. Barca have conceded just 24 goals in 22 league matches entering the weekend.